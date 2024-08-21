The last remnant: Jewish community in Kochi

KOCHI: When 89-year-old Queenie Hallegua passed away on August 11, it was a reminder to the people of Kerala of the vanishing of the Paradesi Jewish community. She leaves behind one descendant, sixty-five-year-old Keith Hallegua, her nephew. Now, he is the sole representative of the once vibrant community, which played a big role in the economic and industrial development of Kochi — the sole living remnant of a once-thriving people.

But how did the Jewish community reach Kerala shores? There are a lot of narratives available.

“There are a lot of writings on the Jews of Kerala. However, there are two narratives about their arrival — historical and folkloristic or oral tradition,” says Sreekala Sivasankaran, former associate professor with Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, Delhi, and a researcher on Indian Jews.

According to the folkloristic narrative, Kerala had a trade connection with the Jews since the time of King Solomon’s reign in Israel. “It is said that King Solomon’s ship carried goods such as sandalwood from here. There was also an exchange of Hebrew, Tamil and Sanskrit words between the two cultures. And then the earliest migration to the Malabar coast is believed to have happened after the destruction of the second temple in Jerusalem,” she says.

Jewish migration happened during the 9th, 10th and 11th centuries. “Their migration happened in two to four waves and included those affected by the Spanish Inquisition. Also, many from the Middle Eastern regions like Iraq migrated to Kerala. So the Paradesi Jews or the White Jews trace their lineage back to Iraq,” Sreekala explains.