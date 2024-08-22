Hydration skin vitality

KOCHI: Water is essential for keeping skin healthy, offering benefits far beyond basic hydration. It enhances skin elasticity, reduces scars and wrinkles, and promotes overall skin vitality.

Dr Jyotsna Gampa, a well-known dermatologist, trichologist, and cosmetologist, emphasises, “Water is the reason behind the glow on your face and the smooth touch.” This straightforward yet impactful statement highlights the critical role of hydration in our everyday routines.

To maintain overall health and keep your skin hydrated, it’s generally recommended to drink 3-5 l of water each day. However, your specific needs may vary depending on factors such as the season, your level of physical activity, and personal traits like height and weight. While staying hydrated is crucial for everyone, the amount of water you need can differ based on these individual factors.

Drinking sufficient water can significantly enhance the appearance of various skin conditions, such as dryness and acne. Proper hydration helps maintain the skin’s tone and elasticity, which can minimise fine lines and help prevent new wrinkles from forming. Additionally, staying well-hydrated supports the body’s natural detoxification processes, aiding in the removal of toxins that may contribute to acne and other skin problems.