Kochi: Swell waves hit Kattiparambu, Kannamaly

KOCHI: Adding to the monsoon woes of the coastal community, huge swell waves battered the coastline of Western Kochi, damaging houses, displacing families and inundating roads on Wednesday morning.

While the southern parts of Chellanam panchayat, where the construction of the tetrapod seawall was completed, escaped the fury of the waves, Puthenthodu to Kattiparambu in Chellanam panchayat and Manassery, Saude and Beach Road in Kochi Corporation were flooded forcing families to shift to safer places.

“Tidal waves started lashing the coastal villages at 10 am and the entire area north of Puthenthodu was flooded by noon. The swell waves ripped apart geotubes and sandbags and water entered the road near Kannamaly police station. People were wading through knee-deep water to shift their belongings,” said V T Sebastian, a resident of Kannamaly.