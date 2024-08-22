Monsoon trappings

KOCHI: While multiple landslides rushed down the hills, destroying everything in its paths, in the Mundakkai region in Wayanad, Malayalis around the state came with helping hands. While some donated food and other aid, some donated money to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), and then looked to the future, by analysing and studying the phenomenon.

What three research analysts from Kochi did was study the monsoon and its changes. The startup Infocrita Data Solutions by Parthiev K S, Litty Adens and Kripa Jose used data in the past ten years to address one contributing factor to landslides in Kerala — the rain pattern. The trio’s finding cautions Kerala to prepare better for future monsoons as rain turns increasingly volatile each season.

The researchers behind the study, alumni of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, met while pursuing postgraduate degrees in statistics with data science. Parthiev and Litty were classmates, while Kripa was their junior. After completing their Msc course, together, they founded their start-up to focus on socially relevant issues with comprehensive reports accompanied by visualisations while simplifying complex data for the public.

The trio chose the Olympics as their first theme. That is when disaster struck Wayanad. “So, we prioritised our study on rain due to the severity of the Wayanad landslides,” says the trio.

“Mundakkai is part of the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats area and has a terrain inclined by 20 degrees. Continuous rainfall above 100mm can almost certainly lead to landslides here. The area recently received continuous heavy rainfall, with of 200mm and 372mm recorded on consecutive days,” explains Parthiev.