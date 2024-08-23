Probe on against trader selling fake Puma bags in Kochi

KOCHI: After knockoff products of Apple and Rado were seized from Kochi, now German firm Puma SE has complained about fake bags and apparel bearing its label being sold in shops at Broadway.

Following a complaint by Puma SE representatives, police registered a case and started an investigation against traders. The case was registered following the complaint of a senior manager and Intellectual Properties attorney of Puma SE in India. According to police, Puma representatives visited several shops in Broadway after receiving information that products carrying the emblem of Puma SE were sold illegally in Kochi. “Currently, they complained about a shop named Aysha Traders located at Cloth Bazar inside the Broadway market. It is a wholesale trading firm. It is learnt that such copy products are being supplied by the trader to shops in other parts of the state in large quantity,” a police officer told TNIE.

The case was registered by the police for violating the Copyright Act and Trade Marks Act. “We have seized numerous bags from the shop. Similarly, we are collecting information about manufacturers of these products carrying names of national and global brands. The probe reveals that they were supplied from other states in the country,” the officer said.

In June, following a tip-off from a company possessing the patent of Casio, Rado, and Tissot in India, officials seized over 600 knockoff products from shops in Broadway.