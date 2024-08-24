Kochi Metro Rail Ltd to launch e-feeder services from Kakkanad terminal to Infopark

KOCHI: In what might solve the commutation woes of hundreds of techies, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is set to introduce e-feeder services in the Chittethukara-Infopark section, providing connectivity to its water metro services in the Vyttila-Kakkanad segment.

“The Vyttila-Kakkanad Water Metro services are now enjoying good commuter patronage. It’s the route where the maximum number of regular passengers avail the services. We’ve decided to start two e-feeder services to provide last mile connectivity to Infopark from Kakkanad terminal (Chittethukara) for the benefit of IT employees,” said Shaji P Janardhanan, Chief General Manager (Water Transport).

KMRL has placed orders to Volvo for 15 e-buses. Delivery of the 32-seater buses are expected from September. These will be deployed on key routes, including the Aluva-Nedumbassery airport section. The other routes in consideration include Kaloor-Elamakkara (via Puthukalavattom), Tripunithura-Mulanthuruthy, and Vyttila-Kundannoor-Thoppumpady-MG Road circular.

Interestingly, KMRL had earlier operated feeder buses in the 5-km Chittettukara-Infopark section to provide connectivity to the City Water Bus service (Vyttila-Chittettukara) operated by the State Water Transport Department (SWTD). However, it stopped the same six years ago due to issues like lack of parking space and narrow boat jetty.

“Our Kakkanad terminal has adequate space and parking lots. We expect the Infopark staff to use the Water Metro once feeder services start operating,” the official said. The Water Metro operates regular services on the section at an interval of 20 to 30 minutes from 7.30am to 7pm. The fare is Rs 30 (Rs 24 for Kochi1 Card holders).

Currently, an average 6,000 passengers use the Water Metro daily. The figures go up to 10,000 on weekends and holidays. Welcoming the initiative, techies said the feeder services would see a large number of them using the facility to reach office at Infopark, especially at a time when the metro construction works have further slowed down road traffic in the area.

“Hassle-free commutation and parking are two major issues at Infopark for which there is virtually no solution other than the employees switching to public transportation. However, both the KSRTC and private buses have failed to operate adequate services.