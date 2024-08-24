Where pappadam meets kappa!

KOCHI: With Onam around the corner, I’ve been daydreaming about the delightful crunch of pappadams. The thought of pairing them with parippu brings back fond memories. But this year, I was exposed to an exciting twist. Here, the pappadams are first broken into tiny pieces and finely ground. Then, they are blended with traditional nadan kappa and fried to perfection!

Can you picture enjoying a cracker without the usual crunching sound? The soft texture of the kappa melts in your mouth and the flavour of pappadam blends well with the starchy goodness. This innovative dish, known as pappadam kappa pidi, served with traditional onion chutney, is a must-try starter at the Marriott Cassava Toddy Food Festival.

The mastermind behind this culinary delight is executive chef Suresh Baabu. Having worked in various luxury properties abroad, Baabu returned to Kerala this year. For Baabu, who is originally from Chennai, Kerala has always held a special place in his heart.

During his tour to the eastern parts of Kerala, he explored numerous toddy shops and their unique flavours. “Since toddy cuisine is not widely recognised, I thought, why not give it a try?” he says. Inspired by these toddy shops, the Marriott Cassava has crafted an entirely new menu infused with authentic nadan flavours.One of the standout dishes is the ‘Kappa-Thalacurry’ combo, which has quickly become a best-seller. “We use Kingfish for this dish,” the chef explains. The combination of tender kappa and mild spicy thalacurry is an explosion of flavours in the mouth. The dish is for all, even those scared of the burning heat of toddy cuisine.