Kochi: After three years, end in sight to traffic misery at Tripunithura mini bypass

KOCHI: For over three years, a persistent traffic jam has plagued the Tripunithura Mini Bypass Junction, particularly during peak hours, frustrating commuters and sparking multiple protests by residents. The cause of the congestion: the construction of a culvert, a project that should have taken just three months but has been significantly delayed.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is now poised to complete the construction within the coming week. With most of the work nearly finished, traffic congestion has recently improved.

The issue began nearly three years ago when a pothole on one side of NH 85 (Kochi-Theni Greenfield Highway) gradually expanded into a significant pit. Below this section ran a narrow canal built around 60 years ago as part of a temporary road by Cochin Refinery. As the canal eroded, the earth began to cave in, rendering part of the road unusable and leading to numerous accidents, especially involving two-wheelers.

“The pit formed after a segment of the old canal collapsed. It grew over time, making part of the road hazardous. Several accidents occurred as unsuspecting two-wheeler riders fell into the pit while negotiating the turn,” said A B Sabu, a local resident and former chairman of the Kochi corporation’s standing committee, now working as an executive engineer with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).

The junction, located on the busy Pettah-Kundannoor stretch, experiences heavy traffic, including numerous petroleum tankers. “We highlighted the issue to various authorities, but nothing was done for a long time,” said V C Jayendran, convenor of TRURA (Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association), which represents about 140 residents’ associations.

The situation began to improve when Sabu raised the matter with Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas last November, prompting a response from NHAI. Construction on a 21-metre-long culvert began six months ago, with work divided into three phases of 7 metres each. However, progress was hindered by traffic concerns and restricted work hours.

“The final phase of the work is now underway and is expected to be completed in a few days,” a senior NHAI official said.