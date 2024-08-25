Kochi's Vyttila Mobility Hub in a shambles as key post lying vacant for five months

KOCHI: It’s a bumpy ride these days for travellers as buses enter and leave Vyttila Mobility Hub, the integrated multimode transportation terminal that promised to provide all modern passenger amenities. Many portions of the tiled runway have sunk, resulting in uneven surfaces throughout the facility.

This is the condition of the 25-acre international facility located at the heart of the city for the past several months as no maintenance work has been done, except for the CSML project that includes laying of tiled carriageway of the service road, besides constructing drains and culverts. The reason, a key post, that of assistant engineer, is lying vacant for the past five months. According to sources, the official is responsible for approving projects and preparing the estimate of new works, based on which funds are allocated.

“Hundreds of commuters travelling in KSRTC and private buses are put to untold difficulties as the buses negotiate the stretch. Some of the portions have sunk so much that rainwater gets filled in the same, leading to formation of huge potholes. The scenario has occurred as no maintenance or repair works are being carried out to maintain the bus bays and adjacent areas,” said Vyttila division councillor Sunita Dixon.

The private bus owners, meanwhile, pointed out that the poor upkeep has burdened them with increased maintenance cost of the buses. “The shock absorbers and the chassis are easily damaged while the tyres get worn out due to the uneven stretches. They are doing no proper maintenance despite collecting user fees from us,” said K B Suneer, general secretary of the Ernakulam District Private Bus Operators Association.

Hub renovation top priority, says new MD

Meanwhile, a change of guard has happened at the top rungs of the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) with the state government giving the additional charge to Shaji V Nair, who is currently holding the post of CEO of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), a special purpose vehicle for the implementation of Smart City development projects.

When contacted, the officer said the renovation of the hub would be taken up on an urgent basis for which the CSML funds would be utilised.