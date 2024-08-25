Two Mercedes-Benz cars collide head-on during test drive at Willingdon Island in Kerala

KOCHI: Two luxury cars manufactured by Mercedes-Benz were involved in an accident during a test drive in Kochi on Saturday. The collision took place on the road in front of the Kendriya Vidyalaya ground on Willingdon Island Road. Both cars, AMG models known for their aggressive look and high performance, collided head-on after losing control. During the collision, one of the cars also hit another vehicle driven by a civilian, said a police officer.

The GT 63 S E, driven by a woman, was speeding from the direction of the nearby railway gate when it lost control after hitting an elevated section of an old railway track on the roadside. The car first collided with a civilian’s vehicle in front of it, and in an attempt to avoid further damage, the driver swerved to the right, crashing into the SL55 Roadster coming from the opposite direction, which was being test-driven by a man.

The front portion of the GT 63 S E was completely destroyed in the collision, while the SL55 Roadster’s front wheel was severely damaged, coming off in the impact. The woman driver was seriously injured and was admitted to a nearby private hospital, the officer added.

“We arrived at the scene after being informed about the incident and moved the damaged cars to the police station. A case has been registered regarding the incident,” said a police officer from the Harbour Police Station.

According to an automobile expert, the vehicles involved in the accident were two exclusive variants: the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster and the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance.

The SL55 Roadster is a 4-seater convertible with a 3982 CC engine, available in the Hyper Blue Metallic colour variant, starting at Rs 2.44 crore in the Indian market. The GT 63 S E, a 4-seater sedan with the same 3982 CC engine, starts at Rs 3.30 crore on the road, he added.