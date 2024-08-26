Kochi woman gets three-year jail term for cheating

KOCHI: A woman who helped her husband deceive a young woman through a fake marriage, following a matrimonial advertisement in newspapers, and extorted Rs 5 lakh from the victim’s mother has been sentenced to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5.5 lakh.

The Additional Sessions (VI) Judge, C K Madhusoodhanan, issued the verdict against Vineetha, 44, the second accused in the case, for cheating a young woman from Chambakkara, Kochi.

The couple was arrested when they arrived at the Chambakkara market, where the victim’s mother worked as a fish vendor, to demand more money. Vineetha’s husband, Rajeev, was the first accused. The couple pretended to be siblings when they approached the victim and her family.

They then took the young woman and her mother to a temple in Anamala, Tamil Nadu, where they conducted a fake marriage ceremony. Posing as her husband, Rajeev then sexually assaulted the woman multiple times. Over a period of time, they extorted Rs 5 lakh from the victim’s mother, convincing her of the legitimacy of the marriage.