Residents and heritage buffs urge for underpass near Pattanam site in Kochi

KOCHI: As the work of the NH-66 bypass moves ahead albeit at a slow pace, a demand has been made by the residents and also those working for the protection and conservation of heritage sites seeking the construction of an underpass near the historical site of Pattanam.

Speaking about the need to construct the underpass, P J Cherian, who is the chief in charge of the research activities conducted under the leadership of the Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR) from 2007 to 2015 and PAMA since 2019, says, “Considering the location of the archaeological village, the town gains international importance. Hence, the demand for an underpass at the town junction is quite justified.”

He says, “It is also our commitment to the future potential of the archaeological site in the town. We have been able to find irrefutable evidence of the global sea trade that had been active at Pattanam village nearly 2,000 years ago. The sea trade happened between 300 BC and 300 AD. Over 67 excavations that were conducted between 2007 and 2022 have uncovered evidence of exchanges with regions that spoke 40 different languages. Today the world has recognised the fact that the town is the ideal location for the global port of Muziris.”