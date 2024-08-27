A high-flying connection

KOCHI: Flying from Istanbul to Houston — a 13-hour long flight — a gentle 20-something presses against my knees to claim the window seat. She wears a mask, so I can’t see her face. I smile at the neat braid of jet-black hair resting on her rose-pink jacketed shoulder. I hear an American accent and guess out her age from her tender slimness.

Small talk leaks into the small gap between our seats but soon starts flowing into a river of connection. A bond? Between complete strangers with nothing in common? Age, nationality, experiences, preferences are different — and yet, there it is.

A tiny teddy bear of affection, already cuddly and well-formed, sitting in that tiny gap between our squashed seats. She tells me about her Taiwanese ancestry and her American education. I feel her longing as she shows me photos of meals with her grandparents. I can smell the lanes of Taipei and the freshness of the mountains.

I sense her pride and empathise with her nostalgia. Then, I feel renewed pride as she tells me how grateful she is to her new country for the opportunities in education and profession. She works with climate change, and as she shares her worldview, a wave of relaxation washes over me. In her passion, I see hope. And I fall asleep happily, knowing that if my sleeping head falls on her shoulder, it will be in a safe place.