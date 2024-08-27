Lurking dangers behind the canvas

KOCHI: Rape is in the news again. But then, when has it not been? Sometimes, the brutality warrants a newspaper headline or a breaking news slot. Most times, they remain tucked away, jostling for space along with reports on grand promises by the powers we have elected or surface as a mere mention in between commercials on our screens. In 2022, 31,000 rape cases were reported in India. But then, that is just a statistic. Most of them go unreported, unpunished and remain unerasable from the survivor’s mind.

The world of art has always been a space to question injustices. So, is it then completely free from offenses and violence against women? Is it a safe space for the women who have chosen it in varied capacities?

Sexualised abuse of power has always been rampant in the art world. Artemisia Gentileschi, the famous 17th century female Italian painter, was raped by her art tutor, Agostino Tassi, at the age of 17. The trial that followed lasted seven months. She was made to recount every gruesome detail and even tortured with thumbscrews, which was a primitive form of a lie detector test.

Eventually, her perpetrator was banished from Rome for five years — a sentence which was never carried out given his close proximity to powerful religious authorities. All the art she created thereafter was her way of fighting back against the male violence she suffered.