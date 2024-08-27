Miraculous recovery for Kerala bike racer

KOCHI: In a remarkable achievement, 26-year-old bike racer Sreeraj Harshan, of North Paravoor, recovered from a life-threatening accident on April 18 in Chalakudy. The professional motocross racer was urgently transported to Apollo Adlux Hospital in Angamaly, where he underwent a complex, five-hour surgery to treat severe internal injuries, including a ruptured liver and significant blood loss.

Sreeraj was in shock due to critically low blood pressure and required emergency surgery. The surgery was conducted under the supervision of Dr Kartik Kulshreshtha. The team managed to control the bleeding, repair the ruptured liver, and stabilise him in what was considered a highly precarious situation. After enduring multiple blood transfusions and several days in the ICU, Sreeraj was discharged on April 29. Dr Kulshreshtha described the recovery as a “medical miracle,” highlighting the immense blood loss and the slim chances of survival. He emphasised that Sreeraj’s extraordinary resilience and timely medical intervention were crucial to his recovery.

Sreeraj was the national champion in the Stunted Bike V section (intermediate category) in 2021 and won the Hero Ultimate Desert Challenge in 2023. He was also among the 20 qualifiers from India for the Hero Dirt Biking Challenge in Jaipur in 2022. Additionally, he co-founded the Stoppie Shop, where he works as a superbike mechanic, bike stunt trainer, and off-roading coach.

“Apollo Adlux Hospital has once again demonstrated its commitment to outstanding patient care and achieving remarkable outcomes. We are proud to have played a crucial role in saving Sreeraj’s life,” said Sudarshan B, CEO of Apollo Adlux Hospital.