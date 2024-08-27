More boats, new routes... water transport poised for growth in Kochi

KOCHI: The inland water transport in Kochi is poised for a substantial growth in the coming months with the Kochi Water Metro and the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) enjoying an increased commuter patronage. Both the agencies are now set to add newer routes and boats in the coming months.

While the Water Metro will start services on the Kadamakudy-Paliyam Thuruth and the High Court-Mattanchery routes in two months, the SWTD is mulling to start tourism circuit services to Kakkathuruthu, an island on the outskirts of the city which has been listed in National Geographic’s ‘Around the World in 24 Hours’.

“The construction of boat terminals at Willingdon Island and Mattanchery has almost been completed. Now the power supply needs to be provided. We’ve submitted an application to the Cochin Port Trust with regard to the Willingdon Island jetty. Also, dredging needs to be taken up first before starting the service in November. Along with the High Court - Mattanchery service, we’re considering the operation on the Vypeen-Mattanchery route via Fort Kochi. We are all set to start operations in the Kadamakkudy- Paliyam Thuruth section,” said Shaji P Janardhanan, chief general manager (Water Transport).

The construction of the Kumbalam Terminal too has almost been completed and only the power supply works are pending. “We are considering routes such as Vyttila-Thykoodam-Netoor-Kumbalam as well as the Kumbalam-Edakochi-Thoppumpady. However, it may take some more time as the construction of terminals enroute is still progressing,” the official said.

“The department is currently conducting a feasibility study on starting services to Kakkathuruthu Island, which also enables visitors to enjoy the splendid sights along the interior route,” said Sujith M, SWTD traffic superintendent.

Both agencies have also witnessed a steady rise of commuters. “We are witnessing an increased commuter patronage in recent months. While the ridership for the month of May is 2,18,472 passengers, that for June and July are 2, 19, 819 and 2, 51, 340 commuters respectively,” the SWTD official pointed out.

The average ridership in Water Metro during weekdays is 5,000. However, the same will nearly touch the 10,000-mark during weekends. For instance a total of 9,558 passengers availed of the Water Metro services on August 25 (Sunday). So far over 2.6 crore passengers have travelled in Water Metro ferries since the services were first launched in 2021.