The shadows of the past

KOCHI: In one corner, there’s a stack of old tax papers, yellowed with age, rare coins, and a gramophone croon tune that once filled the air with romance. In this treasure trove, history is something you can touch, see, and even hear. In the age of minimalism, where sleek, uncluttered spaces reign supreme and ‘less is more’ is a guiding principle, this one person has turned hoarding into an art form.

V J Abey from Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram had made his home a place where possessions are not just things to be owned but cherished keepsakes that hold within them the time and stories from eras long gone. So, it can be said that the past is very much alive in his home.

It’s not just a room filled with random objects; it’s a carefully curated collection where every item has a pulse, a memory, and a story to tell, no matter how insignificant it might seem to an outsider. Abey’s passion for collecting traces back to his grandfather, C J Issac Vadhyar, who was a teacher with a deep appreciation for history.

Before Issac Vadhyar passed away, he thoughtfully divided his heirlooms among the family, including property, furniture, and various artefacts. As a young boy, with curiosity, Abey took a look at his cupboard and preserved forgotten papers and tax documents dating back to the 1800s.

“My grandfather was a great man. He even wrote an autobiography detailing our family’s history, and he was a passionate collector of artefacts, tax receipts of 100 years, and the deeds his father got from the Travancore king during the 1820-30 time period.