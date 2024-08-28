Kochi: Chief of Naval Staff makes first visit to Naval Base after assuming charge

KOCHI: Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, who assumed charge as the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) in April, arrived at Kochi Naval Base on his maiden visit to the Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Monday.

On arrival, he was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at INS Garuda, the Naval air station. During the visit, the CNS interacted with SNC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral V Srinivas and was provided an update on various training, operational, infrastructure and administrative activities under the command. A comprehensive overview of the training canvas, along with the augmentation of various training facilities and modernisation projects was presented.

The CNS inaugurated the renovated Command Stadium at Kochi Naval Base. The stadium features an eight-lane synthetic track of international standards, a central football field and various athletics facilities. The CNS also interacted with the Navy football and volleyball teams and congratulated them for winning the inter-services trophies this year. Admiral Dinesh Tripathi also inaugurated the new Yard Utility Complex at Naval Ship Repair Yard (Kochi). This technical infrastructure facility will maintain and service a large fleet of mobile assets and specialised utility vehicles. The CNS will address officers, sailors, trainees and defence civilians of the SNC, and share his vision and expectations.