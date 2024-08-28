Mining at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: It was on March 2, 2023, that a major fire broke out at the Brahmapuram landfill, where the daily solid waste generated by the entire city was being dumped for around 15 years. The heaps of legacy waste turned the blaze into a massive inferno. It took 12 days of continuous operation to douse the massive fire.

The episode called for a solution to Kochi’s improper management of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), which leads to air, water, and soil pollution. However, by then, Brahmapuram had turned into a giant wasteland.

Since 2008, when a 250-tonne waste treatment plant was inaugurated, waste was being dumped at the plant. The bio and non-biodegradable wastes began to pile up and turn into heaps, covering almost the entire 110 acres at Brahmapuram allocated for waste disposal since what was being treated was far less than what was dumped each day.

The intensity of the problem can be gauged just from the depth — the wastes remained buried at a depth of up to three-and-a-half metres. When the blaze broke out, the fire force couldn’t even reach most parts of the landfill, as what was visible was only heaps and heaps of legacy waste.

‘35% waste cleared’

The corporation a year before the fire incident had realised the gravity of the issue and initiated biomining, according to the suggestions of agencies such as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, due to the major incident, it switched to a fire-fighting mode. Soon, it replaced the first biomining agency for tardy progress with Pune-based Bhumi Green Energy (BGE) Ltd. The aim was not just the disposal of legacy waste, but the reclamation of the land at Brahmapuram.