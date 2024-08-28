Portraits of power

KOCHI: The tales of the Mughal Empire, despite spanning over three centuries, are often reduced in popular narrative to the stories of just a few rulers. The prosperous reign of Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar, Shah Jahan’s grand romantic gesture of the Taj Mahal, and Aurangzeb’s brutal era, marking the Empire’s decline, dominate the discourse.

Yet, between these stories of conquest and decay lies a rich and diverse history with the potential to inspire multiple shows akin to Game of Thrones. Seeking to bridge this gap, Ashwitha Jayakumar, along with illustrator Nikhil Gulati, has created The Book of Emperors: An Illustrated History of the Mughals (₹499, Puffin), an engaging illustrated book appealing to all ages.

“There’s so much written about the big six Mughal Emperors—Babur, Humayun, Akbar, Jahangir, Shah Jahan, and Aurangzeb—but there isn’t really a book that covers the entire history of the dynasty in a narrative style. There are academic books for those studying history, but nothing for people who just want to read something appealing and accessible,” explains Ashwitha . The result is a work that marries rich, historically grounded illustrations with compelling storytelling. “It’s quite anecdote-driven but not historical fiction. It uses the techniques of writing a novel to tell history,” adds Ashwitha.