Marine certification for easier access to premium seafood markets in Kerala

KOCHI: A certification from Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) will greatly enable Indian seafood products to gain access to premium markets and improve the livelihood of fishermen, marine fishery experts have affirmed. Addressing a consultative meeting organised by the Seafood Exporters’ Association of India (SEAI) in association with the World Wildlife Fund -India (WWF), the experts underscored the need to secure the MSC certification for deep-sea shrimps, coastal shrimps and cephalopods.

“The certification will help enhance the value of Indian seafood exports. By demonstrating commitment to sustainable practices, Indian fisheries can attract premium markets and improve the livelihood of fishermen,” said Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) director George Ninan, who inaugurated the session.

“By providing fishermen incentives to adopt traceable practices, India can enhance its reputation as a responsible seafood producer and secure access to lucrative markets,” said Sustainable Seafood Network of India chair Sunil Mohamed.

CIFT scientists said that the use of square mesh code ends in fishing nets would help reduce bycatch and improve selectivity. “This design change will significantly reduce the accidental catch of juvenile fish. Adopting square mesh code ends can help reduce fuel consumption by three litres per 12-hour operation,” said principal scientist V R Madhu.