Youth dies after iron pipes fall over him at BPCL in Kochi

KOCHI: A youth working at the Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) died after iron pipes collapsed over him at Ambalamugal on Wednesday.

The deceased is Basil John Joseph, 26, of Poothrika, Puthencruz. According to police, Basil was an employee of a contract company engaged in construction work at IREP Ambalamugal. He was working at the IREP yard when iron tubes stumbled over him around 2am. Hearing the noise, other workers rushed to the place and carried out a rescue operation.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The Ambalamedu police registered a case for unnatural death and started a probe into the incident.

The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives after postmortem examination.