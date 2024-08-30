Nature, stories & bonds 

KOCHI: Shall we keep our busy lives aside for a while and indulge in some songs and storytelling with a group of strangers...? This is the bio of the travel community ‘Koode,’ on Instagram run by Askar Muhammed. As intriguing as it sounds, the youngster welcomes anyone seeking a meaningful connection with nature and people, eager to break free from the shackles of their lives.

This travelling community explore the outdoor world through camping and trekking trips and even enables the chance to forge new friendships.

“Just like the name Koode, which means ‘together,’ our community fosters a deep sense of belonging for everyone who joins us,” says Askar.

So, how did it start? Being an avid traveller, Askar started scheduling monthly trips with his brother--- more like an escape from his daily grind. These adventures soon became more than just getaways, they were opportunities to meet new people and build lasting friendships. The experiences, especially those spent in Vattavada, became the heart of a growing community.

“The place was more than just its stunning scenery. It was the memories from the charming village and the people we met that inspired me to create a community. I wanted to help others not only experience the joy of travel but also build meaningful connections. Then, I started a social media broadcast channel inviting potential fellow travellers. The growing interest and the success of the trips led to the formal establishment of Koode,” says the 25-year-old. He also owns the wedding company, ‘White Weddings’ and a travel company ‘Hello Kerala.’