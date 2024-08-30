Nature, stories & bonds 

KOCHI: Shall we keep our busy lives aside for a while and indulge in some songs and storytelling with a group of strangers...? This is the bio of the travel community ‘Koode,’ on Instagram run by Askar Muhammed. As intriguing as it sounds, the youngster welcomes anyone seeking a meaningful connection with nature and people, eager to break free from the shackles of their lives.
This travelling community explore the outdoor world through camping and trekking trips and even enables the chance to forge new friendships.
“Just like the name Koode, which means ‘together,’ our community fosters a deep sense of belonging for everyone who joins us,” says Askar.
So, how did it start? Being an avid traveller, Askar started scheduling monthly trips with his brother--- more like an escape from his daily grind. These adventures soon became more than just getaways, they were opportunities to meet new people and build lasting friendships. The experiences, especially those spent in Vattavada, became the heart of a growing community.
“The place was more than just its stunning scenery. It was the memories from the charming village and the people we met that inspired me to create a community. I wanted to help others not only experience the joy of travel but also build meaningful connections. Then, I started a social media broadcast channel inviting potential fellow travellers. The growing interest and the success of the trips led to the formal establishment of Koode,” says the 25-year-old. He also owns the wedding company, ‘White Weddings’ and a travel company ‘Hello Kerala.’
It’s been a year since its inception and Koode has conducted over 30 events and 100 camps. Their place of choice ranges from Lakshadweep, 900 Kandi, Suryanelli, Gokarna, Yellapetty, and more. The latter holds a special place in Askar’s heart as it offers a memorable two-hour-long trekking experience.
“The time and place would be sent to the broadcast channel ‘travel with hellooaskar’, and anyone interested can register. It is budget-friendly. My brother Aslam Mohamed handles the trip bookings. Seventy per cent of the profits from Koode are donated to charity,” shares Askar.
Besides exploring places, Koode truly becomes a community when it conducts activities that involve pottery, theatre, and sessions on food, especially the ones that bring back childhood memories.
“All of these ensure that there is something for everyone. When we camp in the forest, we cannot use phones as there won’t be any network. This encourages real-time interaction with new faces. It is an opportunity to connect, share and bond in a not-so-familiar setting,” says Askar. Participants of all age groups are welcome, however, the under-18 category require prior parental permission.
Koode offers an authentic wilderness experience with trips typically set in campsites rather than resorts. Initially, tents were used for accommodation, but as the community grew, the preferences shifted. “Now we provide clean dormitories or huts with more facilities,” Askar explains.
Safety being a top priority, Askar ensures that all activities are registered under his travel company’s name, which provides insurance coverage for participants. “We don’t encourage risky adventures,” says Askar.
The group also ensures that trips are planned in safe locations with favourable weather conditions, avoiding areas prone to landslides. Licensed guides are provided for trekking activities. “During the rainy season, we don’t plan trekking or camping, instead we explore other safer locations,” he adds.
The participants are also restricted from using alcohol and drugs so that everyone gets to have a comfortable experience. “If we notice anyone violating the rules, we will take immediate action and expel them from the team,” adds Askar
Askar’s vision of bringing strangers together in the wilderness continues to inspire and create lasting memories for all who embark on these adventures.