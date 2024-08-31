Grand feast for the Oarsmen of Kerala

KOCHI: In the banks of the Pampa river, stands the majestic Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, the birthplace of the ritualistic feast Vallasadya — The unparalleled feast offers a deep dive into Kerala’s culinary heritage. The feasting season, which usually starts in July at the end of the monsoon season, continues for two months with full vigour.

Vallasadya is an offering made by devotees to the presiding deity, Parthasarathy. However, some believe this deity represents Krishna in his Vishwaroopa form, as revealed to Arjuna during the Mahabharata war. The idol depicts the four arms of Vishnu. The grand feast features 64 items, making it one of India’s largest vegetarian feasts.

“Thiruvaranmula appan is the Annadhana (lord who provides food). Devotees believe that by making offerings, they will ultimately achieve their desired outcomes,” says K P Sriranganathan, the author of ‘Aranmula: Aithihyavum Charithrasathyangalum’.

The vallasadya is exclusively for the invited oarsmen. The devotee making the offering can serve a minimum of 250 sadyas.

“Originally, this tradition was much simpler. Historically, the offering was limited to fewer than 10 sadya due to financial constraints. It wasn’t until the 1990s that the feast began to be served at the temple. Before that, it was hosted either in the homes of the devotees or their relatives,” adds Sriranganathan.