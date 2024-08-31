Kerala government saying ‘cut’ to action on Hema report: Congress leader Balram

KOCHI: The government is responding with a ‘cut’ when the public is demands action on the Hema Committee report, Congress leader V T Balram has said. He was inaugurating a protest organised by the Congress in front of the Ernakulam district collectorate on Friday. The dharna was staged demanding the resignations of Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian and MLA M Mukesh. The Congress also sought a probe into the involvement of Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.

The protest, titled ‘take action on the Hema report,’ was held as part of the statewide agitation being led by the party against the alleged anti-women policies of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Balram accused the government of reluctantly appointing the Hema Committee under pressure from leaders like the late P T Thomas MLA, who stood against the brutal assault on a young actress. He said the government has consistently tried to shield the sexual assaulters and even downgraded the Hema Commission to a committee.