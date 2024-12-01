Kochi

Ernakulam District to take strict measures to ensure safe drinking water

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district development committee, in a meeting held on Saturday, decided to implement stringent measures to ensure the quality of drinking water, following a rise in diarrhoeal diseases in the Thrikkakara region. The health department will lead an inspection of the area to monitor the situation.

“Preventive actions have been intensified due to the growing number of hepatitis A cases in various wards of the Thrikkakara municipality. Strict enforcement of the Public Health Act is underway,” said Dr Asha Devi, the district medical officer. She also said that chlorination efforts have been stepped up in response to public health concerns.

Additionally, a municipal council meeting focused on reinforcing chlorination practices and testing the quality of drinking water.

“We are checking the water quality in hotels and cool bars. Water testing, led by the water authority, will be evaluated by medical officers in each area. Measures will also be implemented to monitor the quality of water in tankers,” she added.

