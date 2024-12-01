Man held for stealing ornaments during ‘exorcism’ in Kochi

KOCHI: Police have arrested a man who stole money after performing rituals to exorcise evil spirit from a person at Nayarambalam. The arrested is Shyam Shivan, 37, of North Paravoor.

Police said the victim’s husband was an alcoholic and she was having several family issues. Meanwhile, a person advised the victim to consult Shyam who is into performing rituals to bring fortunes to families.

“Thus the victim visited Shyam. After hearing the victim, the accused said that there was an evil spirit in her husband’s body which can be exorcised only through special rituals,” said a cop.

The accused fixed a date for the pooja and reached the house of the victim. The accused told the victim that all gold ornaments should be handed over to him.