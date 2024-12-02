Scrap godown gutted near Ernakulam South railway overbridge, narrow escape for eight

KOCHI: Eight persons had a lucky escape after a major fire broke out at a scrap godown near the Ernakulam South railway overbridge in the wee hours of Sunday.

The godown was completely gutted and the fire could be brought down after nearly three hours by the Fire and Rescue Services Personnel, Kochi City Police and locals. No person was injured in the incident.

According to eyewitnesses and police, the fire broke out around 2 am at the Shiva Parvathi scrap godown, about 100m from the South overbridge, behind Shiva Parvathi Tourist Home.

At the time of fire, eight people from north-eastern states were sleeping on the first floor of the building. Ajith Bhaskaran, whose house was partially gutted, seeing the fire, immediately woke them up and shifted them to a safe place.

“The reason for the fire is yet to be known. It is sheer luck that nobody got hurt,” said a senior police officer.