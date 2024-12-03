24-year-old rescued after suicide threat

KOCHI: A 24-year-old woman who threatened to jump off a three-storey building in Edappally on Monday was safely rescued after a two-hour standoff. Fire and Rescue Services, along with police, managed to bring her down and transport her to a hospital for medical care.

The incident took place around 2:00 pm when the woman climbed onto the terrace of the ladies’ hostel where she was staying. She threatened to end her life, prompting an immediate response from police and fire officials. Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived at the scene, setting up a safety net to catch her in case she fell.

Negotiations began as police and rescue workers attempted to calm her down. The woman reportedly said she had recently lost her job and had been physically assaulted, leaving her feeling hopeless.

During the tense standoff, she became agitated and tried to strike the rescuers with an iron rod. Despite heavy rain, rescue teams continued their efforts. After nearly two hours, two fire officials, stationed behind the building’s parapet, were able to subdue the woman and bring her to safety.

She was immediately taken to the hospital for evaluation. A police official said authorities would listen to the woman’s concerns before deciding on further action.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)