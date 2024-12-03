Battle won, war continues

KOCHI: Two decades have passed since the global human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) epidemic peaked in 2004. Significant progress has been made in curbing its spread and reducing AIDS fatalities.

“Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is within reach,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres on World AIDS Day (1 December).

However, he cautioned against complacency, urging global leaders to “commit to dismantling barriers to healthcare and upholding human rights”.

“Every 25 seconds, someone in the world is infected with HIV,” Guterres noted. “One-quarter of people living with HIV – more than nine million people – lack access to lifesaving treatment.”

This prompted us to take a look at the situation in Kerala.

First, a flashback

The world first identified HIV in humans in 1959. Within a few decades, this virus became one of the deadliest threats the human race has ever faced.

In 1981, the epidemic gained attention when a few men in the US were diagnosed with pneumocystis pneumonia, a condition common in patients with low immunity or those undergoing organ transplantation. This was the first detected manifestation of AIDS, the final stage of HIV infection.

Fear grew as the virus spread worldwide, infecting thousands. The epidemic peaked in 2004, with over 31 lakh deaths due to AIDS that year alone.