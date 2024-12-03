Elephant calf falls into well in Kochi, rescued

KOCHI: A one year old elephant calf which fell in an open well at Pinavoorkudy in Kuttampuzha panchayat was rescued and released in the wild on Monday night.

According to local residents, a herd of wild elephants crossed the river and entered the tribal hamlet at around 8.30pm. There is a pineapple farm in the village and the herd was no the way to the farmland. While crossing the hamlet the elephant calf accidentally fell in the well on the premises of Nirmala, a tribal woman.

Officials from the forest department and fire and rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued the elephant. The calf joined the herd which was waiting in the nearby forest area.