French consultancy firm opens new office at Kochi Infopark; to build new tower by 2028

KOCHI: TNP, a French business consultancy firm has opened their new office in Infopark. Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P Rajeev inaugurated the new office.

The firm has successfully acquired 12,563 sq. ft. of premium office space in Lulu Cyber Tower 2, marking a significant milestone. The office in Kochi will serve as a hub for TNP’s operations in the Greater Asian market.

The Kochi office will have 100 employees at the start which is expected to scale up to 250 employees by next financial year. There are also plans for an TNP Tower in 2028.

Benoit Ranini, president of TNP Consultants preside over the inaugural function and said Kochi was selected for establishing TNP considering the quality of living, attracting the best talents from Kerala. We are planning for more expansion in Kochi and the total employees will be around 450 to 500 by the end of 2027, he said.