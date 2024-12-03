Golden frames

KOCHI: What began as an attempt to document historical sites with a compact camera soon became something much deeper for Jayaraj T P. Hailing from Thrissur, his love for capturing history and landmarks led him to upgrade to a DSLR.
Without a mentor to guide him, he took matters into his own hands, teaching himself the intricacies of the craft through continuous experimentation.
From capturing whatever caught his eye, Jayaraj’s interest eventually grew into wildlife photography. “Soon, I began capturing the raw beauty of forests and animals. Now, I don’t stick to any specific area - I just love finding angles others might not think of,” says Jayaraj.
Since the age of 14, Jayaraj has been working as a goldsmith and he believes the precision and patience required in his craft have seeped into photography.
For him, photography and travel are not just hobbies—they are an escape. “It’s what keeps me sane after the monotony of my job,” he smiles.
His life took a surprising turn when his son introduced him to the world of social media, especially Instagram reels. What started as a modest follower count of 1,400 in January 2024 has skyrocketed into millions of views and a huge follower base. His reels, featuring his distinctive frames with some backstories, have crossed boundaries, gaining him recognition far beyond Thrissur.
“I always thought I’d be someone who’d live and die unnoticed. But now, I realise the power of social media. For the past 20 years, I have carefully preserved all my photographs—never lost a single one. But they were just mine, unseen by others. Today, people see me through my photographs. Strangers recognise me in crowds. It’s surreal,” says Jayaraj.
He insists on finding fresh perspectives in every frame. His ability to see beyond the obvious has connected with people.
At the Kulasai Dasara festival near Kanyakumari district, while most photographers focused on the festival’s dramatic and fearsome costumes, Jayaraj focused on something different—hands. ‘Art of Hands.’ The same approach can be seen in the photographs of Kodungallur Bharani festival.
“When most people took photos of the blood-soaked scenes, I looked for the emotions behind them. I even called those frames Chorayillatha Chithrangal—pictures without blood. I think people like my work because I try to show something different.”
Jayaraj believes the secret to his art lies in his approach. “When everyone rushes to the centre, I step back to the quieter corners. That’s where the magic is,” he says.
He encourages aspiring photographers to do the same.
“But it’s not just about the place. You need a mind that can see the perfect frame.”
Despite his age, job commitments as a goldsmith, and the lack of high-end photography gear, Jayaraj embraces his limitations. To him, they are not obstacles - they are challenges. “If someone tells me I can’t do something, or if someone hesitates to share a technique with me, I take it as a challenge. That’s how I’ve learned everything I know,” says Jayaraj.
At 55, Jayaraj finds himself in a position he never imagined, not even in his wildest dreams.
“Me, a man who doesn’t even know his mother tongue properly and studied below the 10th grade, is now being asked to teach and conduct photography workshops in colleges. All of these, feel like a dream, and I’m proud,” he says.
Jayaraj has big plans for the coming year. He aspires to host his first photography exhibition with a unique theme. But before that, he intends to travel more and invest in better lenses to take his craft to the next level.
He also plans to make his Instagram reels even better, sharing his knowledge in photography. To everyone who aspires to step into photography, Jayaraj has one piece of advice.
“It’s simple. Don’t try to be someone else. Just be yourself. That’s enough. All you need is good content in your hands. Even with the simplest phone, you can create magic,” says Jayaraj.