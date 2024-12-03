Golden frames

KOCHI: What began as an attempt to document historical sites with a compact camera soon became something much deeper for Jayaraj T P. Hailing from Thrissur, his love for capturing history and landmarks led him to upgrade to a DSLR.

Without a mentor to guide him, he took matters into his own hands, teaching himself the intricacies of the craft through continuous experimentation.

From capturing whatever caught his eye, Jayaraj’s interest eventually grew into wildlife photography. “Soon, I began capturing the raw beauty of forests and animals. Now, I don’t stick to any specific area - I just love finding angles others might not think of,” says Jayaraj.

Since the age of 14, Jayaraj has been working as a goldsmith and he believes the precision and patience required in his craft have seeped into photography.

For him, photography and travel are not just hobbies—they are an escape. “It’s what keeps me sane after the monotony of my job,” he smiles.

His life took a surprising turn when his son introduced him to the world of social media, especially Instagram reels. What started as a modest follower count of 1,400 in January 2024 has skyrocketed into millions of views and a huge follower base. His reels, featuring his distinctive frames with some backstories, have crossed boundaries, gaining him recognition far beyond Thrissur.

“I always thought I’d be someone who’d live and die unnoticed. But now, I realise the power of social media. For the past 20 years, I have carefully preserved all my photographs—never lost a single one. But they were just mine, unseen by others. Today, people see me through my photographs. Strangers recognise me in crowds. It’s surreal,” says Jayaraj.