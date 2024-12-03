‘Pachathuruth’ plants 1,200 saplings of hope

KOCHI: More than 1,200 tree saplings have been planted across eight locations in the city over the past year as part of the ‘Pachathuruth Project’ initiated by the Kochi Corporation, in collaboration with the Haritha Kerala Mission.

The ‘Green-islands’ project focuses on transforming waste-dumping sites into small green forests, featuring a mix of fruit-bearing trees such as mango, jackfruit, and star apple, alongside medicinal and flowering plants.

“We clean the open spaces and grounds with the help of the corporation’s staff to set up a ‘Pachathuruth’. The nearby school or resident association is then entrusted with maintaining the area,” says Haritha Kerala Mission coordinator Nissa A.

A budget of Rs 2 lakh has been allocated by the local body for establishing ‘green islands’ in different parts of the city. Green spaces have already been created in areas such as Lisie Hospital, Kaloor, Mundamveli, and Pullepady.

“When public spaces are kept clean and green, people will stop dumping waste,” notes Neetha M N, a senior public health inspector with the corporation. “The Pachuthuruth initiative is being implemented in 21 circles covering 74 divisions under the corporation.”

Nissa adds that the KMRL, NSS volunteers, and educational institutions have been active participants in the project. “Public awareness is crucial. People and organisations can contact us to implement the project in their areas” she says.