PPP model effective for Kerala’s advancement in maritime sector: Minister V N Vasavan

KOCHI: The public private partnership (PPP) model has proven effective in advancing the maritime sector in Kerala, particularly based on the experience with Vizhinjam Port, hence it will be considered for the development of Kollam, Beypore and Azheekal ports in the future, Ports Minister V N Vasavan said on Monday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Kerala Maritime Education Conference (KMEC 2024), organised by the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) at Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort here.

He emphasised the crucial role of PPPs in cultivating skilled professionals within the maritime sector, adding that discussions are underway about enhancing the operations of maritime institutes in Kerala through the PPP model.

He noted that the commissioning of Vizhinjam Port is scheduled for this month and reported that approximately 67 ships had anchored at the port during its trial phase.

“Kerala has been selected as the Best Marine State in the country by the Union government. There are 17 non-major ports under KMB and if we develop them by leveraging the 590-km coastal area of the state, it will contribute significantly to the economy,” he observed.

The minister said the KMEC 2024 will focus on how to optimise the activities of KMB to support the state’s efforts to become a knowledge economy. Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, Government of India, said India is among the top five contributors to the global pool of seafarers.

“The Maritime India Vision 2030 document intends to increase our share of global seafarers from the current 12.5 per cent to 20 per cent. This means that of every five seafarers on board merchant vessels, one will be an Indian seafarer,” he added.