Recognising the strengths of persons with disabilities

KOCHI: Every December 3rd is dedicated to promoting awareness of the potential and rights of people with disabilities.

It is indeed imperative to honour each person’s distinct talents and capabilities. In a variety of industries, including advocacy, athletics, technology, and the arts, persons with disabilities have made significant contributions.

The most unheard voices in society are often from such communities. They face several challenges in social, economic, political, and cultural spheres. These challenges are particularly prominent in areas such as education and job opportunities.

India has made significant progress in recent years by implementing various government and private sector schemes to assist persons with disabilities. Many of these schemes provide financial assistance, while others offer volunteering opportunities to help them explore various situations.

One such example is the ADIP scheme (Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances), which provides financial support for the purchase and fitting of aids and appliances for them.