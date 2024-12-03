Recognising the strengths of persons with disabilities

KOCHI: Every December 3rd is dedicated to promoting awareness of the potential and rights of people with disabilities.
It is indeed imperative to honour each person’s distinct talents and capabilities. In a variety of industries, including advocacy, athletics, technology, and the arts, persons with disabilities have made significant contributions.
The most unheard voices in society are often from such communities. They face several challenges in social, economic, political, and cultural spheres. These challenges are particularly prominent in areas such as education and job opportunities.
India has made significant progress in recent years by implementing various government and private sector schemes to assist persons with disabilities. Many of these schemes provide financial assistance, while others offer volunteering opportunities to help them explore various situations.
One such example is the ADIP scheme (Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances), which provides financial support for the purchase and fitting of aids and appliances for them.
There are also many opportunities available to school students. One such initiative is inclusive education, where students with disabilities learn alongside their peers. It helps reduce the stigma surrounding disability and promotes social inclusion. There are also alternatives such as open schools and special schools that cater specifically to their needs.
Vocational training is another important avenue for empowering them. It helps individuals develop specific skills and abilities, equipping them for employment opportunities. This training provides a sustainable income and boosts self-worth, confidence, pride, and self-esteem, ultimately improving quality of life. It helps in the proper utilisation of available resources and harnesses the potential of all members of society.
Persons with disabilities bring tremendous diversity, resourcefulness, and creative energy to society. We must focus on empowering them to become fully active participants in our communities, ensuring that they are valued and given every opportunity to succeed.
The writer is an audiologist and speech-language pathologist at SpeechShore