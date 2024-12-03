Tales of palmyra palms and Palingrad platoons

KOCHI: Surrounded by serene backwaters, Panangad is a suburban village located southeast of Kumbalam, alongside the islands of Cheppanam and Chathamma.

This emerging locality, largely untouched by heavy commercialisation, is a city spot that retains its natural charm and cultural heritage.

Historically, Panangad was a remote area, home primarily to the fishing community. The first inhabitants are believed to have been inland fisherfolk. Their main occupations included fishing, coir-making, and toddy tapping.

Despite its gradual development, commercial activities in Panangad remain minimal. One notable institution in the area is the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies aka Kufos.

Speaking of the place’s toponymy, P Prakash, president of Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram, points to its geographical history. “It is a land that emerged from the sea,” he explains.

“During the eastern monsoon, the flowing waters carried panam thenga (palmyra fruits) to the fertile land. These grew abundantly, forming a dense palmyra forest, giving the area its name: ‘Panangad’ - panakalude kaadu or naadu, meaning ‘the forest/land of palmyra’.”

Going beyond the name, more interesting geography and history notes emerge. Geographically, Panangad occupies a unique position. Local resident Narayanan Azhikatharathitta says, “In earlier times, standing in Panangad, one could see two kingdoms - Cochin and Travancore - and three of today’s bordering districts: Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam. And that made it a vital zone.”

The Portuguese referred to Panangad as ‘Palingnard’ in their records, notes the late historian and toponymist V V K Valath in his book ‘Keralathile Sthalacharithrangal - Ernakulam Jilla’.