CM Vijayan to inaugurate modern Ernakulam Market complex on December 14

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will dedicate the modern Ernakulam Market complex, built at a cost of `72.69 crore on December 14 with the authorities promising the facility to be a ‘hygienic and well-planned market’ with a proper waste treatment system to convert daily waste into manure.

“It’s a well-planned market complex with focus on ‘hygiene’ and boasts a Solid Waste Management System that can convert nearly one tonne of waste daily into manure.

To facilitate the same, a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has been set up in the basement. Further, a dedicated waste collection area has been provided on each floor of the three-storey building. We have also readied a total of 82 restrooms, with separate facilities for women, men and the disabled,” said Shaji V Nair, chief executive officer, Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML).

The 19,990 sq m complex, which has been built at a 1.63 acre site, will house 275 wholesale and retail shops initially. These include 130 vegetable shops, 52 stationery shops, 28 meat-fish stalls, 34 exclusive raw banana shops, seven fruit stalls, and three egg-selling shops. The ground floor alone has 183 shops.

“The vegetable shops will be on the ground floor and the meat-fish stalls will come up on the first floor. However, there will be no bad smell, as we have built a mechanism whereby the air gets sucked out on a continuous basis. The second and the third floors are currently vacant and can be used to set up more shops. There will be an open restaurant on the top floor,” the official added.

A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday at the Kochi Municipal Corporation office to decide on the maintenance of the modern facility. “The whole structure and the equipment will have a one-year DLP (Defect Liability Period).