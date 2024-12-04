Pizhala residents issue ultimatum to GIDA to finish approach road project

KOCHI: Residents of Pizhala, a small island on the outskirts of Kochi city, have given an ultimatum to the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) to complete the much-delayed approach road project by December 7, failing which the residents threatened to complete the pending construction work themselves.

The 350-metre-long approach road is the sole connectivity to the mainland for nearly 1,700 households in Pizhala. The construction of the approach road began in 2022 but only 40% of the work has been completed until now. The residents held a ‘rappakal’ (round-the-clock) protest before the GIDA office at Chathiath Road last month following which the authorities hastened up the work. However, it was again stopped two weeks back.

“The bridge is the sole connectivity to the mainland for nearly 7,500 residents in wards 10, 11 and 12. The GIDA secretary earlier promised to complete the work and make the bridge fully navigable by October 31. However, that didn’t happen. Following our protest, they resumed the construction activities, but it was stopped again two weeks back after the contractor expressed reluctance to proceed with the work as the assistant engineer got transferred,” said Arun Augustine, a member of Pizhala Approach Road Action Council.

Meanwhile, the authorities promised to wrap up the project in a week’s time during a meeting convened by District Collector N S K Umesh, who visited the site on Sunday.

“We were about to carry out the construction work by ourselves from December 3, and even took measures to purchase the raw materials like coal and tar. However, the collector’s visit the other day prompted the authorities to suddenly resume the work.

We couldn’t even walk through the road earlier but following the collector’s visit they levelled the stretch overnight. Hence, we gave GIDA time till December 7, a deadline committed by the authorities in a meeting convened by the collector,” said Maglin Phenomena, a resident.

The residents rued that the delay in the work has made their lives difficult. “People are forced to negotiate through the under-construction stretch. Two-wheelers are often meeting with accidents due to potholes,” Arun pointed out.