Are you angry

KOCHI: Think anger and your mind races to some of the harshest moments of your life: blood rushing to your face, heart racing, loud arguments, or an overwhelming desire to smash or destroy things, or even people. Indeed, the general perception of anger seems to be entangled with reckless decisions and the undesirable outcomes that these invariably yield.

This, while true, blindsides the narrative to the other side of this coin of emotion — the plight of those who repress their anger in fear of not effectively communicating that which riles them and thus leaving too many wounds green.

Anger is a complex emotion and it needs to be dealt with tactfully. Enter Anger Awareness Week. First devised in the UK, the campaign, which has found a footing the world over, aims to “help people befriend anger by using the right tools to calm themselves down and to deal effectively with this emotion, be it of their own or that of others.”

Here, TNIE explores the dynamics of repressed anger, the forms it takes and the coping mechanisms that people adopt. But first, a primer on this very misunderstood emotion.

Is anger bad?

As stated earlier, the general narrative will have you convinced that anger is bad. Indeed, in so many ways it likely is. But whatever your thoughts on it, what everyone agrees on is the fact that it is a ‘raw’ emotion, a ‘natural’ one.

If you’ve watched the movie Inside Out, you’d know that Anger is one of the inhabitants — besides Fear, Joy, Sadness and Disgust — in character Riley’s mind. In the flick, it is portrayed as a natural, adaptive response that lets Riley effectively tackle conflicts.