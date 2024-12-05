Break the silence over intimate partner violence

KOCHI: A well-educated and employed woman in her thirties was brought to hospital with injuries. The doctor was unconvinced by the explanation of a fall in the toilet, as reported by her husband. Multiple injuries did not match this story.

When questioned in private, the woman broke into tears and revealed that her husband had brutally assaulted her. She pleaded that the matter be not recorded or reported to the police. Emotionally shattered, she was in desperate need of help.

Theirs was a marriage following a three-year love affair. He had been possessive and controlling even then, refusing to tolerate her phone being engaged when he called. He would make her swear it wasn’t another male friend on the line and insisted she wear what he deemed decent.

Frequent verbal abuse, along with pushing or hitting, marked their relationship. During their courtship, she had tried to end the relationship several times, but he would become desperate, threatening to die by suicide. Believing he would change after marriage, she had persisted, only to find that the abuse continued.

This incident came to mind following recent reports of spousal violence in Kozhikode. The social evil, sadly, continues despite media attention and legal interventions.

Understanding the problem

Intimate partner violence (IPV) encompasses any form of violence within a relationship with a thread of intimacy. It includes partners who are married, unmarried, or in live-in relationships, as well as premarital affairs.

Domestic violence, on the other hand, refers to violence within the family by any of its members, while IPV is limited to acts of aggression between intimate partners.