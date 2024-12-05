Celebrate spirit of Christmas with All Things Bright

KOCHI: For all the flea enthusiasts out there, All Things Bright is coming to town with its special edition ‘Christmas Carnival 2024.’ This three-day fest kicks off on December 6 at the Kaloor Stadium Ground.

Since its launch in 2019 by Merin Varghese and Chinnu Treesa Paul, the flea market has been a hit, bringing a fresh vibe to the city with a wide variety of lifestyle products from up-and-coming entrepreneurs. “We want to include all kinds of products. There’s always something for everyone. Our aim has been to help newer artists and businesses find their voice,” says Merin.

This year, the team has decided to switch things up and host a Christmas Carnival instead of the usual flea market. The event, which runs until December 8, will feature 250 brands from across India, offering everything from clothing and accessories to home decor and food.

“Since it’s a carnival, we don’t want to limit it to just shopping. We’ve got a little bit of everything – ‘Fun, Art, and Flea.’ There will also be live performances by indie bands and a choir, along with a kids’ play area that includes activities like baking, crafting, and public speaking.

The event will also feature South India’s first Hot Wheels Reselling Fest, giving Hot Wheels enthusiasts the chance to buy rare pieces and add to their collections.

Key highlights

Live Performance:

Barrechord band

When: December 6, from 9pm

Hotwheels

Dec 6, 7, 8, Time: Full day

Baking workshop

Dec 7, Time : 5-8 pm

Face Painting

Dec 7,8, Time : Full Day

When

Dec 6: 1pm to 10pm

Dec 7 and 8: 11am to 10pm