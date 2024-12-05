Kochi mayor orders investigation into allegations against corporation officials

KOCHI: Kochi mayor M Anilkumar has ordered an investigation into claims of violation of building rules in four projects and bribery charges against corporation officials. This comes after the allegations sparked a heated argument at the corporation council meeting on Wednesday.

The mayor also suspended Adarsh Chandran, revenue officer with the Vyttila zonal office, following a corruption allegation raised by P S Viju, the Nambiapuram councillor.

“The official also demanded a bribe from building owners on the pretence of passing on the money to the chairperson of the standing committee,” Anilkumar said, before announcing the investigation.

In a discussion following the tabling of the investigation report into the case against Galaxy Homes, UDF councillor and public work standing committee chairperson Minimol V K alleged that the general public is being forced to bribe officials to register vehicles, get building numbers, etc.

“Citizens who visit the corporation office are the prime targets. If the situation continues, what is the significance of a democratically elected council?” she asked, seeking an investigation into the cases and demanding action against corrupt officials. The complaint against a building near Pullepady bridge was raised by UDF councillor Aristotle M G.

The mayor urged the public not to entertain any official who demands a bribe. “In such cases, a complaint should be filed against the official. If they seek bribes in my name, you can write to the CM,” he said, adding that with the arrival of K-Smart, the details of any building can be accessed, with no space for foul play.

complaints under the lens