No repeat offenders in bulk-drug cases; police deterrence yields results in Kochi

KOCHI: Amidst growing concerns over the increase in narcotic cases, steps initiated by Ernakulam Rural police are yielding results.
There have been no repeat offenders in bulk-quantity drug seizure cases this year. Ernakulam Rural police top the chart in the state with the highest number of preventive detentions under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.
Last year, there were ten NDPS cases registered within Ernakulam Rural police limits in which commercial-quantity drugs and narcotic substances were seized.
This year has so far seen 12 cases.
“However, we have not had repeat offenders in these cases. Although we detect a large number of narcotic cases each year, the steps we have initiated are acting as a deterrent to peddlers continuing in the drug trade. A person caught with drugs will always remain on our radar,” Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena said.
In 2022, Rural police were one of the first in the state to evoke PITNDPS against a person accused in a drug-seizure case. Under the Act, police file a report with the chief secretary against persons involved in multiple narcotic cases.
Later, the government evokes PITNDPS against the accused, under which they are kept in preventive detention for up to one year. Rural police have so far evoked PITNDPS against 12 persons, the most in the state.
Rural Police have also attached Rs 25 lakh in currency, properties worth Rs 75 lakh and seven vehicles belonging to persons arrested for seizure of commercial-quantity drugs in the last one year. Till October this year, it has registered 1,582 narcotic cases.
“These provisions act as a deterrent to major drug peddlers. Apart from PITNDPS, we also have put drug peddlers under preventive detention evoking provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA). Curtailing the activities of kingpins who trade drugs in commercial quantity is vital in the anti-narcotic drive,” Vaibhav said.
Meanwhile, district police have decided to enhance enforcement activities as drug inflows increase in December.
The number of drunken-driving cases also go up in the month as several hotels and resorts host festive events.
“We have made an elaborate plan to prevent the flow of drugs in the wake of Christmas and New Year celebrations. This time, stringent action will be taken against people caught for drunk driving,” Vaibhav said.