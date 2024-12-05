No repeat offenders in bulk-drug cases; police deterrence yields results in Kochi

KOCHI: Amidst growing concerns over the increase in narcotic cases, steps initiated by Ernakulam Rural police are yielding results.

There have been no repeat offenders in bulk-quantity drug seizure cases this year. Ernakulam Rural police top the chart in the state with the highest number of preventive detentions under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.

Last year, there were ten NDPS cases registered within Ernakulam Rural police limits in which commercial-quantity drugs and narcotic substances were seized.

This year has so far seen 12 cases.

“However, we have not had repeat offenders in these cases. Although we detect a large number of narcotic cases each year, the steps we have initiated are acting as a deterrent to peddlers continuing in the drug trade. A person caught with drugs will always remain on our radar,” Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena said.

In 2022, Rural police were one of the first in the state to evoke PITNDPS against a person accused in a drug-seizure case. Under the Act, police file a report with the chief secretary against persons involved in multiple narcotic cases.