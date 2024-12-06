CMFRI develops breeding tech for high-value marine ornamental fishes

KOCHI: In a significant boost to India’s aquarium business, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has developed technology for captive breeding of two high-value marine ornamental fishes, Azure Damsel and Ornate Goby.

Scientists of Vizhinjam Regional Centre of the institute developed and standardised seed production technologies for the high-value marine ornamental fish species.

Both species are in high demand due to their beauty, vibrant colours, and captivating aquarium behaviour. Azure damsel is a reef-associated fish with bright blue and deep yellow colours. This is over-exploited from its natural habitat, and is now considered under the vulnerable category. The current market value of this fish in India is around `350/fish.

With its alluring colours, ornate patterns, and curious behaviour, Ornate goby are found in lower estuaries and mangroves.