CMFRI develops breeding tech for high-value marine ornamental fishes

KOCHI: In a significant boost to India’s aquarium business, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has developed technology for captive breeding of two high-value marine ornamental fishes, Azure Damsel and Ornate Goby.
Scientists of Vizhinjam Regional Centre of the institute developed and standardised seed production technologies for the high-value marine ornamental fish species.
Both species are in high demand due to their beauty, vibrant colours, and captivating aquarium behaviour. Azure damsel is a reef-associated fish with bright blue and deep yellow colours. This is over-exploited from its natural habitat, and is now considered under the vulnerable category. The current market value of this fish in India is around `350/fish.
With its alluring colours, ornate patterns, and curious behaviour, Ornate goby are found in lower estuaries and mangroves.
Its striking pectoral fins, adorned with five vertical rows of white dots, further enhance its visual appeal.
It plays a key role in cleaning sand and maintaining a pristine tank environment. Its peaceful nature and compatibility with other species make it an ideal choice for community tanks. A marketable-sized (5-8 cm) fish costs around Rs250 in India.
“The development would unfold new avenues for sustainable production of the species, reducing pressure on wild populations and contributing to the conservation of delicate coral reef ecosystems,” said CMFRI Vizhinjam Regional Centre head Dr B Santhosh.
An economic feasibility study proved that a medium-scale seed production unit with an annual production of 24,000 juveniles would fetch an annual income of around `12 lakh.