CPM councillor resigns to protest probe into bribery allegations in Kochi

KOCHI: M H M Ashraf, a member of the town planning committee, resigned from the committee on Thursday in protest against the mayor’s decision to announce a vigilance investigation into bribery allegations against some officials.

Ashraf, who is a CPM councillor, in his resignation letter, alleged that Mayor M Anilkumar, by announcing a vigilance investigation into the allegation raised by Opposition councillor P S Viju on Wednesday, is trying to hide his inefficiency and protect wrongdoers.

“The recent developments, including the vigilance investigation into the allegations that the officials demanded a bribe in the name of the development standing committee chairman P R Ranesh and town planning standing committee chairman J Sanilmon are humiliating for me,” Ashraf, the councillor from Kochangadi, wrote in his letter. Ashraf was the chairman of the town planning standing committee and resigned from the position in June 2023.

Earlier on Wednesday, Adarsh Chandran, an official with the Vyttila zonal office of the corporation, was suspended by the mayor following the allegation raised by P S Viju.

Meanwhile, the corporation council meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday was called off following protest by the UDF councillors seeking the resignation of Sanilmon and Ranesh.

Mayor M Anilkumar criticised the Opposition for launching a protest. “It is the second time the council meeting was called off following protests. When I announced an investigation into the corruption allegations raised on Wednesday by the councillors from the opposition and the ruling side, the opposition had approved it. Despite this, the opposition created a drama today,” he said.

Antony Kureethara, the opposition leader, alleged that the mayor did not take any action against the officers even after a LDF councillor informed him about the corruption in the municipal corporation.

“The mayor’s statement that if anyone seeks a bribe, it should be reported to the vigilance indicates that the mayor has no control over the officers. The two standing committee chairpersons, whose names are involved in the corruption cases, should step down from their positions and face investigation,” Antony said.