Flight of emotions

KOCHI: With its vivid colours and intricate designs, the kathakali mask has, over the years, become synonymous with Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. And among the many artists who perform this dance-drama, there’s one face that has come to personify the state’s cherished art form — Kalamandalam Gopi, fondly known as Gopi Asan.

So, when Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) thought of an artwork to present the soul of Kerala to the passengers that pass through its gates, CEO S Suhas didn’t have to think twice. And thus was born Navarasas — nine frames depicting the Navarasas of Bharathan, the architect of Indian theatre and abhinaya. It now adorns the wall of CIAL’s Business Jet Terminal.

But one would wonder, why an airport, where people come just to board the planes, would need such an extensive collection of rare artwork.

Well, Suhas points out that the airport is not just a transport hub. “It’s also where people relax and unwind after each leg of their travel. And what better way to do that than by an immersion in art? Art that also provides a peek into Kerala,” he says.

“To depict Kerala, usually it’s an artwork portraying our flora and fauna, the landscape and backwaters; or our rich heritage and culture. We had already done up the 0484 Lounge with rare landscapes and backwaters. So this time, we decided on kathakali and subsequently, Navarasas as the theme,” Suhas adds.

However, blindly painting just the nine rasas was not something that sat well with the CIAL team. So they decided to get an artist. “And who better than Gopi Asan? He embodies kathakali,” Suhas says.

The large life-like paintings have Gopi Asan in his famous Pacha Vesham. His face and the minutest wrinkles that form while expressing a bhava, the intensity of his eyes that changes as he transforms from Sringara to Karuna, all are viscerally depicted by famous watercolour artist Mopasang Valath in his frames.

“I don’t just want to find a few videos of Asan and then copy his face to the frame. That seemed very common and uninspired for such a work that would introduce Kerala to all those who arrive here. So we decided to approach Gopi Asan himself,” Mopasang explains.

Mopasang and Dr Rajasekhar P Vaikom, another kathakali exponent and a civil engineer associated with construction activities of CIAL, approached Gopi Asan with their request — to perform the Navarasas for them.