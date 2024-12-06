Vigilance catches three Kochi corporation officials red-handed while accepting bribe

KOCHI: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Ernakulam unit on Friday caught three officials of Kochi Corporation red-handed while accepting a bribe from an Aluva native at Palluruthy. The arrested persons are health inspector Madhu, junior health inspector Shanu and temporary worker John.

According to Ernakulam Vigilance SP S Sasidharan, the complainant in the case was an entrepreneur who wanted to set up a warehouse of mobile phone accessories in Thopumpady. As part of the procedure, the complainant filed documents with the Kochi corporation at its Palluruthy Sub-Division officer. "Later, the accused persons working with Kochi corporation's health department at Palluruthy sub-division office visited the spot. They demanded Rs 50,000 bribe for issuing NOC for the warehouse," Sasidharan said.

However, the complainant in turn approached VACB. In the follow-up conversations, the accused demanded Rs 10,000 as advance from the complainant. "As directed, the complainant reached the office of Madhu with chemically treated currencies handed over by VACB officials. Soon after accepting the bribe, VACB officials entered the office and caught Madhu red-handed. Our investigation revealed that the other two accused persons also got a share of bribe money. Thus we arrested Shanu and John as well," Sasidharan said.

VACB also launched a probe into assets amassed by the accused persons illegally after the team received information that these government servants demanded and accepted bribes from the public. VACB will be searching for the residences of the arrested persons and their bank accounts will be verified as part of the investigation. The trio will be produced at Vigilance court as part of the remand procedure.