CREDAI Kochi property expo sees good footfall; over 100 projects on display

KOCHI: The Credai Kochi Property Expo which commenced on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Kaloor, was inaugurated by S Suhas, managing director of Cochin International Airport.

The expo, organised by CREDAI Kochi, boasts over 42 stalls showcasing 100+ RERA-registered projects from leading builders, highlighting Kochi’s most desirable locations. Visitors can also avail themselves of on-site consultations with prominent banks for home loans.

The event is open to public for free from 10 am to 8 pm, and is drawing a significant crowd of homebuyers from across Kerala, especially NRIs. The three-day exhibition showcasing Kochi’s finest dream homes will conclude on December 8.