Outdated schedules, substance abuse blamed as Kerala private buses return to rash ways

KOCHI: Rash and negligent driving by private buses on city roads is back in focus, following a rise in the number of life-threatening accidents. On October 30, a 52-year-old woman died when the private bus she was travelling in collided with a truck near Vallathol Junction, along the Seaport-Airport road, in Thrikkakara. This followed another serious accident on October 7, when a speeding bus collided with an ambulance, seriously injuring several passengers and a patient being taken home after treatment.

According to city police, there have been 191 accidents involving private buses till October 31 this year. Despite stringent action by authorities, commuters and pedestrians are concerned about private buses continuing to flout safety regulations. From antiquated time schedules to competition for passengers, the reasons for the chaos on the roads vary.

Regular commuters say rash driving creates a dangerous environment for travel. “Bus drivers and attenders don’t even ensure enough time at bus stops for passengers to board safely. Vehicles would start moving by the time we make it to the footboard, which increases the risk of people falling off,” says Merlin, a student and frequent commuter. “Bus operators are often rude to passengers and it gets worse if you are a student,” she adds.

Passengers also complain about dangerous overtaking, abrupt braking and overcrowding that leads to increased collisions and injuries on the road.