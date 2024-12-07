Outdated schedules, substance abuse blamed as Kerala private buses return to rash ways

KOCHI: Rash and negligent driving by private buses on city roads is back in focus, following a rise in the number of life-threatening accidents. On October 30, a 52-year-old woman died when the private bus she was travelling in collided with a truck near Vallathol Junction, along the Seaport-Airport road, in Thrikkakara. This followed another serious accident on October 7, when a speeding bus collided with an ambulance, seriously injuring several passengers and a patient being taken home after treatment.
According to city police, there have been 191 accidents involving private buses till October 31 this year. Despite stringent action by authorities, commuters and pedestrians are concerned about private buses continuing to flout safety regulations. From antiquated time schedules to competition for passengers, the reasons for the chaos on the roads vary.
Regular commuters say rash driving creates a dangerous environment for travel. “Bus drivers and attenders don’t even ensure enough time at bus stops for passengers to board safely. Vehicles would start moving by the time we make it to the footboard, which increases the risk of people falling off,” says Merlin, a student and frequent commuter. “Bus operators are often rude to passengers and it gets worse if you are a student,” she adds.
Passengers also complain about dangerous overtaking, abrupt braking and overcrowding that leads to increased collisions and injuries on the road.
Bus drivers, however, point to schedules assigned to them by the RTO, that are yet to be modified to account for increased number of buses on roads and traffic congestion as a key contributor to accidents. “The timings are outmoded and unrealistic,” says Manu, a bus driver on the Ernakulam-Perumbavoor route. “We have to reach Palarivattom junction in six minutes from Kaloor. This is not possible with the traffic signals and congestion. If we get delayed at a signal, we try to make up time. This leads to speeding and other issues,” he says.
Representatives of the Private Bus Operators Association echo the view. Along with the packed schedule of buses, they point to increased substance abuse among drivers. “We regularly examine drivers for alcohol use, but substance abuse cannot be easily detected,” an association official said.
Despite concerns, city traffic police say incidents involving buses within the city are gradually declining, thanks to stringent enforcement. “Special drives are being carried out daily to prevent traffic violations by private buses. On average, we register around two to three cases daily for rash and aggressive driving, along with 16 to 17 petty cases for driving with open doors, illegal overtaking, obstructive parking, honking and speeding,” said circle inspector Nissam S, traffic police (west) zone. “As a further step, we, in a letter to the RTO, have proposed changes to bus schedules and timings,” he added.
The regional transport office (RTO) has also adopted steps to address the issues by conducting regular training sessions and awareness programmes for private bus workers. A road-safety class involving over 25 people was held last month.